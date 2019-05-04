"Still the Enemy Within," a documentary that's part of the 2018-2019 Labor Film Series, will screen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Woodland Theater at UW-Eau Claire's Davies Center.
"Still the Enemy Within" offers insight into one of history’s most dramatic events: the 1984-85 British miners’ strike. No experts. No politicians. Thirty years on, this is the raw firsthand experience of those who lived through Britain’s longest strike.
"Still the Enemy Within" is directed by Owen Gower and produced by Gower, Sinead Kirwan and Mark Lacey. It tells the story of a group of miners and supporters who were on the front line of the strike for a year. They were people British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher labeled "the enemy within."
Using interviews and a wealth of rare and never before seen archival footage, "Still the Enemy Within" draws together personal experiences -- whether they’re tragic, funny or terrifying -- to take the audience on a journey through the dramatic events of that year.
The event is sponsored by United Faculty and Academic Staff of UW-Eau Claire, AFT Local 6481; the UW-Eau Claire departments of English and sociology and UW-Eau Claire Students Organizing for Community Action.
Admission is free of charge. Discussion will follow screenings.