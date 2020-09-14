EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s Drag Queens & Desserts will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
The show, for ages 18 and older, features drag performers and desserts with a cash bar available. A different lineup of performers will be presented each night, with the proceedings hosted by Monica Bluebyll Friday night and Allota Shots on Saturday night.
Tickets cost $25 for one evening or $40 for a weekend pass.
For tickets and more information go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877. Limited capacity may mean there are no door sales.