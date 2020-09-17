CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A socially distanced drive-in concert featuring live appearances by nationally known country artists Parmalee and Jerrod Niemann and regionally based country-rock band The Cragers will be at Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls.
The concert is presented by Live in the Valley.
RV camping gates will open at 1 p.m. and close at 3 p.m. All other gates open at 3 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Parmalee, a platinum-selling band of brothers from Greenville, North Carolina, are one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album, including the No. 1 hit “Carolina.”
Niemann’s hits include his No. 1 smash “Lover, Lover” as well as “What Do You Want,” “Shinin’ On Me” and “Only God Could Love You More.” He has earned award nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and CMT.
The Cragers play rock 'n' roll mixed with country, hip-hop and their original music.
General admission, premium and VIP parking tickets will be parked on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
There are multiple options for admission, ranging from GA Park, which costs $150 per car and includes five tickets and a 10- by 5-foot viewing area, to VIP Party Pod, which costs $800 per pod and includes 10 tickets, a 16- by 8-foot viewing area and is closest to the stage. Other options are available as well.
Face masks are required anytime you leave your designated zone and in all public areas.
For tickets and more information, go to liveinthevalleyevents.com.