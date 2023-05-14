First edition sets include all five designs in coin mounts and a convenient storage box, for a minimum donation of $20. Donations will go toward purchase of a penny press machine for the Rassbach Heritage Museum.
MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Historical Society is offering a unique product to raise funds to purchase a penny press machine for the Rassbach Heritage Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park.
First edition pressed penny sets, featuring images of five iconic county historical sites including the Colfax Municipal Building, Devil’s Punchbowl, Hilkrest School, Mabel Tainter Memorial and the Omaha Depot are now available.
Often used as commemorative or souvenir tokens, pressed pennies go by many names. Penny presses flatten and stretch the coin while embossing it with a new design.
According to Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Society, the Museum would benefit from a penny press for many reasons. It would draw attention to the featured historical sites, draw new visitors to the area, and provide another income source.
“Another tie-in to our museum programs is that it will provide a transformational activity that has STEM applications. It will provide opportunities to teach about force, machines and metallurgy,” she said in a news release.
The hobby of collecting pressed coins has expanded throughout the United States and the world.
“I started collecting pressed pennies because they’re great little souvenirs of places I’ve visited,” Mark Quilling, society member and organizer of the Rassbach Museum’s Collectors Day event, said in a news release. “They last forever being made of metal, and are easy to transport and store. Plus, they're fun to make.”
This first edition of pennies is limited to 200 sets. The set includes a numbered box set of all five designs sealed in coin mounts. A minimum donation of $20 will go toward the purchase of the press through the Penny Press Machine Company’s pre-press program. People who donate at least $50 may receive the set in a display case.
Sets are available at the museum store located at 1820 John Russell Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The fundraising goal is to have the penny press at the museum’s next Collectors Day event on Sept. 23.