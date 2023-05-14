01.jpg

First edition sets include all five designs in coin mounts and a convenient storage box, for a minimum donation of $20. Donations will go toward purchase of a penny press machine for the Rassbach Heritage Museum.

 Contributed photo

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Historical Society is offering a unique product to raise funds to purchase a penny press machine for the Rassbach Heritage Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park.

First edition pressed penny sets, featuring images of five iconic county historical sites including the Colfax Municipal Building, Devil’s Punchbowl, Hilkrest School, Mabel Tainter Memorial and the Omaha Depot are now available.