MENOMONIE -- Jason and Melissa Kadinger of Meri Dean Music are hosting a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E.
Former longtime Menomonie residents now living in Ramah, N.M., the husband-wife duo perform a wide array of genres, including jazz, old Celtic, rock, indie, folk and blues. With three decades of performance experience each, it is the mission of Meri Dean to create and perform music that is beautiful, diverse, fun and technically proficient.
The Kadingers have invited friends and fellow musicians to accompany them, including Rachel Henke, Elaine Lacksonen, Kevin Louden, Lori Mollan, and Wes Nehring.
Tickets cost $18 to $20 and are available by calling 715-235-0001 or going to mabeltainter.org.