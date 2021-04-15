POLK COUNTY -- Members of Earth Arts of the Upper St. Croix Valley will be opening their studios and galleries for the 20th annual Spring Art Tour from Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9.
This year the tour hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.
Art lovers are invited to take a self-guided tour through the Upper St. Croix Valley, visiting 20 tour stops with over 40 artists in studios, galleries/art organizations, and Tour Oasis locations (offering food).
Large signs will direct visitors to the various locations.
The 2021 EA Spring Art Tour brochure is online at tinyurl.com/wdra58kf and includes artists’ information and tour locations with corresponding numbers on a map.
Brochures with maps are also available at all of the galleries and Tour Oasis sites, and at all area libraries.
For assistance with lodging accommodations, call the Polk County Info Center at 800-222-7655.
The Spring Art Tour features handmade artwork, artist demonstrations and conversations. Visitors will enjoy sculpture, watercolor, oil, acrylic and alcohol ink painting, pastel, photography, pottery, garden art, furniture, fiber art & stitchery, jewelry, clothing, mixed media, iron & metal art, collage and assemblage, feather art, soaps and body products.
Earth Arts organization brings together artists for the purposes of mutual support, networking, organizing and promoting special events. Earth Arts welcomes all interested parties working in all artistic media.
For more information about Earth Arts, its members and the Spring Art Tour visit earthartswi.org.