EAU CLAIRE — A brand new music festival is coming to Eau Claire this summer. The Eau Claire Event District, home of Country Jam, announced Tuesday they are expanding their music festival offerings by bringing Reverb Music Festival, a multi-genre festival, to the new grounds in August.
The festival is slated for Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Eau Claire Event District, 5775 20th Ave. The lineup features some of the biggest names in multiple genres of music, including All Time Low, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and The Ataris.
Organizers knew they wanted to have a second music festival on the grounds this summer. They also knew they wanted it to be different than any other events in the area.
"Country music is very well done. Rock is very well done. Bluegrass is very well done, and Blues as well. So we were trying to find that genre of music that our community, and really this area, hasn't already been served," Kathy Wright, Reverb’s General Manager, said.
Then Wright discovered the When We Were Young Festival, an emo and pop-punk music festival held in Las Vegas. It is very popular because there has been a resurgence of emo music over the past few years thanks to social media.
"We started learning more about it and understanding that there was really nothing at all in the upper Midwest that coved this genre of music, and we thought man, that sounds like a great opportunity for us to start a new festival," Wright said.
Reverb will feature some of the biggest names in emo, punk pop and alt-rock music. The genres were born out of the pop punk that was popular in the mid 90s, with emo pop breaking out in the early 2000s. Millennials will recognize many of the artists making their way to the festival this summer.
This genre of music isn't often presented in a festival setting and the Eau Claire Event District is ready to host Reverb Music Festival for the community and hopefully a new audience.
"We are excited to throw it out to a whole new community of people and have a great music festival, but hopefully bring an entire group of people who have never heard of Eau Claire or been here before to our community for the weekend," Wright said.
While Reverb is only a one day festival, camping will be available on Friday and Saturday, giving fans even more of a chance to experience this new festival experience.
"We are thrilled to bring Reverb Music Festival to Eau Claire as it will be an amazing addition to Eau Claire’s portfolio of first class music festivals Wright said in a news release announcing the new event. "With a diverse lineup of artists and the option of camping, Reverb is sure to be an unforgettable immersive weekend for our fans."
The long term goal for Eau Claire Event District, according to Wright, is to host three music festivals there over the summer, Reverb being one of them in addition to Country Jam.
There are a variety of ticket types available for the event including general admission, VIP and Jam Deck.
General Admission allows fans to get up close to the stage while VIP offers complimentary food, beer and soda, plus commemorative souvenirs. Fans on the Jam Deck get access to a private elevated viewing platform and cash bars.
Presale tickets for Reverb Music Festival are available now. All tickets will go on sale general sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday. For more information on camping, ticket prices, and the full lineup, visit reverbwi.com or follow @reverbwi on social media.