Reverb Music Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 at Eau Claire Event District.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — A brand new music festival is coming to Eau Claire this summer. The Eau Claire Event District, home of Country Jam, announced Tuesday they are expanding their music festival offerings by bringing Reverb Music Festival, a multi-genre festival, to the new grounds in August.

The festival is slated for Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Eau Claire Event District, 5775 20th Ave. The lineup features some of the biggest names in multiple genres of music, including All Time Low, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and The Ataris.