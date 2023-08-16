Grid Photo Collage Instagram Post - 1
Contributed photos

EAU CLAIRE — It’s time to dust off the checkered vans. The brand new Reverb music festival is set to take over Eau Claire Event District, 5775 20th Ave., for the first time on Saturday.

The multi-genre music festival will feature some of the biggest names in emo, punk pop and alt-rock music, genres that have never been heard live in the Chippewa Valley before.

  