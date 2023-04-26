EAU CLAIRE — A brand new music festival is coming to Eau Claire this summer. The Eau Claire Events District, home of Country Jam, announced Tuesday they are expanding their music festival offerings by bringing Reverb Music Festival, a multi-genre festival, to the new grounds in August.
Reverb will feature some of the biggest names in emo, punk pop, and alt-rock music.
The festival is slated for Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Eau Claire Event District, 5775 20th Ave. The lineup features some of the biggest names in multiple genres of music, including All Time Low, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and The Ataris.
“Following the success of our annual Country Jam festival, we are excited to grow Eau Claire’s tradition of being a major hub for amazing music festivals by bringing a new and diverse event to Eau Claire and the greater Midwest,” stated a news release announcing the festival.
While Reverb is only a one day festival, camping will be available on Friday and Saturday nights,giving fans even more of a chance to experience this new festival experience.
"We are thrilled to bring Reverb Music Festival to Eau Claire as it will be an amazing addition to Eau Claire’s portfolio of first class music festivals" Kathy Wright, Reverb’s General Manager, said in a news release announcing the new event. "With a diverse lineup of artists and the option of camping, Reverb is sure to be an unforgettable immersive weekend for our fans."
There are a variety of ticket types available for the event including general admission, VIP and Jam Deck.
General Admission allows fans to get up close to the stage while VIP offers complimentary food, beer,and soda, plus commemorative souvenirs. Fans on the Jam Deck get access to a private elevated viewing platform and cash bars.
Presale tickets for Reverb Music Festival are available now. All tickets will go on sale general sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday. For more information on camping, ticket prices, and the full lineup, visit reverbwi.com or follow @reverbwi on social media.