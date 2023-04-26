342987589_2199780300230521_5375911860848014029_n.png
Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — A brand new music festival is coming to Eau Claire this summer. The Eau Claire Events District, home of Country Jam, announced Tuesday they are expanding their music festival offerings by bringing Reverb Music Festival, a multi-genre festival, to the new grounds in August.

Reverb will feature some of the biggest names in emo, punk pop, and alt-rock music.