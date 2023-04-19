EAU CLAIRE — The sounds of jazz will be heard throughout Eau Claire this weekend as the 57th annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival kicks off tonight. The festival brings together students, bands, world-class musicians and the community to celebrate America’s original art form.

The first UW-Eau Claire Jazz Festival was held in 1967 to bring teaching of jazz music to middle school, high school and college students. Area bands were invited to perform for, and be critiqued by an adjudicator. There were also clinics throughout the day, topped off with a concert at night. The festival came shortly after UW-Eau Claire developed some of the first jazz education programs in Wisconsin.