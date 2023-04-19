EAU CLAIRE — The sounds of jazz will be heard throughout Eau Claire this weekend as the 57th annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival kicks off tonight. The festival brings together students, bands, world-class musicians and the community to celebrate America’s original art form.
The first UW-Eau Claire Jazz Festival was held in 1967 to bring teaching of jazz music to middle school, high school and college students. Area bands were invited to perform for, and be critiqued by an adjudicator. There were also clinics throughout the day, topped off with a concert at night. The festival came shortly after UW-Eau Claire developed some of the first jazz education programs in Wisconsin.
57 years later, the festival has expanded into the community and become one of the oldest and largest jazz festivals in America.
“The festival has evolved into a Disneyland musical experience for all music lovers,” Robert Baca, director of jazz studies at UW-Eau Claire, said.
Eau Claire Jazz Fest is made up of four main events; Student Sessions, Master Classes, the Concert Series, and the Jazz Crawl.
Jazz education
The educational portion of the Festival is what was once known as UW-Eau Claire Jazz Festival. Student Sessions is the most student centered portion of the festival according to Eau Claire Jazz Inc. Festival Director Kate Rosenberger.
High school, middle and college jazz bands play a short set of music for world class adjudicators and receive adjudication and a score based on that.
“We can see anywhere from 90 to 120 bands coming to those Student Sessions depending on the year,” Rosenberger said.
The other part of the educational portion of the festival is the Master Classes where jazz artists visit to share their knowledge. Both students and educators find exceptional value in the insight shared through their presentations, performances and question and answer sessions. A few notable Master Class presenters this year are Eric Songer, Tom Luer and Summer Camargo, among others.
“It’s really centered toward any age group of people,” Rosenberger said. “We bring in world-class musicians to do those (classes) and some of our adjudicators participate as well.”
Concert Series
Each year, Eau Claire Jazz Festival brings acclaimed artists to the city to perform with UW-Eau Claire Jazz I. This time around, Multi-instrumentalists James Morrison and Arturo O’Farrill will take the RCU Theatre stage at Pablo Center at the Confluence with the band.
O’Farrill is a seven time Grammy award winning composer, arranger and performer of Latin Jazz Music or Afro-Cuban music. His father Chico, was considered by many to be one of the founding fathers-of Afro Cuban music in the United States along with Mario Bauza and Machito.
He is a groundbreaking composer like his father, as well as Hard Bop to Avant Garde piano performer, conductor for Harry Belafonte,’ and band leader. Unlike his father, who’s music is unmistakably Afro-Cuban, his music can be considered more Pan-American with Caribbean, Haiti and Dominican Republic roots.
Morrison is a jazz phenom on the trumpet, trombone, tuba, euphonium, saxophone, clarinet and double bass piano to name a few. His first major performance in America was at the Monterrey Jazz Festival as a 16-year-old.
Since then, his audiences have included multiple U.S. presidents and Queen Elizabeth II. Those who have heard him say his wide musical versatility leaves them overjoyed and inspired. Morrison has also shared the stage with legends including Ray Charles, B.B. King, Dave Brubeck and Quincy Jones.
This won’t be Morrison’s first trip to Eau Claire. He visited UW-Eau Claire with his jazz quartet in 2018, marveling the students and went on to play a concert at “The Lakely” that evening. The next day, Baca even introduced him and his sons to fresh cheese curds and took them out onto a frozen Lake Altoona.
“I felt that, once again, Eau Claire’s uniqueness would always have a special place in the hearts of these mega musicians visiting from afar,” Baca said of the experience.
According to Baca, these concerts are more than just jazz concerts.
“Our concert this weekend will not just be a jazz concert, but a historical representation entertainment experience for the audience,” he said. “The music is so complex that few musicians can play it, but so simple to understand for the non-musician audience member because of its simple grooves.”
The concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. For more information, visit pablocenter.org.
Jazz Crawl
Tonight live music will be heard in many Eau Claire venues as part of the Jazz Crawl. This year, there are a whopping 21 different venues where a wide variety of combos and small groups are slated to play. People can hop from place to place throughout the night. There are plenty of venues for people under the age of 21 as well, so people of all ages can enjoy.
It all starts with a kickoff parade at 5 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. on Barstow Street.
“It’s a crazy event. The people are just so involved in this,” Rosenberger said.
Wristbands are $15. For more information and the list of venues and performers, go online to eauclairejazz.com/jazzcrawl.
Learning and entertainment
Eau Claire Jazz Festival started as a learning opportunity for young musicians 57 years ago. It still is, however has grown into a huge community celebration of music. It has put Eau Claire on the map.
“While being educated during the day, participants can experience a concert with world class jazz legends and make a night of dining, listening, dancing and partying to every type of jazz music imaginable from 48 groups at our Jazz Crawl in the downtown Eau Claire district of Barstow street,” Baca said. “It has become a national destination as only a town like Eau Claire, Wisconsin can provide.”
A priority of the Festival is to put students and the community first.
“Putting students and the community first is a big deal because it shows that we care about the people instead of caring about anything else,” Rosenberger said. “We want to make sure that people have a good time.”
For all the Festival details, visit eauclairejazz.com.