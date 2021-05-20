The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is launching the following outdoor activities and services to help get local children outside and moving this summer.
Two new permanent StoryWalks
Based on the popularity of test programs last summer, the library’s Youth Services department has worked to install two all-new, permanent StoryWalks in Eau Claire.
The walks were created in partnership with the city of Eau Claire’s Parks & Forestry Division and made possible through a COVID Recovery Grant from United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
StoryWalks combine literacy with physical activity, placing large, colorful book pages at regular intervals along a walking route, encouraging users to walk (or run or skip or hop) as they read the book and/or enjoy the pictures.
Andy Neborak, executive director of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, says in a news release the organization is honored to support the project.
“The StoryWalk project advances the development and learning of children and also supports the mental and physical well-being of these children and their families,” he says in the relase. “These were all primary goals of our recovery grant process. After a long year, people are eager to get outside and enjoy a wonderful Wisconsin summer.”
Open now, locals will find the walks in Owen Park and Carson Park. These new StoryWalks use permanent display cases allowing library staff to regularly update the stories. The Carson Park walk is located around the main playground. The Owen Park walk can be found along the Chippewa Valley State Trail, starting near the playground. Each park features a different story.
Contact Youth Services at 715-839-5007 or ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us to learn more.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
Dabble Box joins BookBike
Next month, the library’s BookBike will join forces with the Dabble Box program to visit area parks and help locals connect with library services and materials.
The BookBike is a mini library branch on wheels, a custom-built trailer pulled by a bicycle bringing library materials into the community at area destinations and events. Users can check out materials, sign up for a library card, register for the Summer Library Program and ask reference questions.
The library’s Dabble Box room — a DIY maker space offering educational STEAM projects and equipment — is on hiatus while the library is using its temporary location. However, Dabble Box staff will be outdoors this summer to offer creative play and projects through a rotating selection of activities such as coding and robotics, water coloring and button making.
Weather permitting, beginning June 1, the BookBike and the Dabble Box will be in Owen Park from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, and in Carson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
In addition, the BookBike will return to the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in Phoenix Park.
For other library information, people may contact Information & Reference by calling 715-839-5004, emailing librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or chatting with staff via the library’s website at ecpubliclibrary.info.