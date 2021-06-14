EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Municipal Band ill open its summer concert season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the historic Donald "Sarge" Boyd Bandshell in Owen Park.
Admission is free.
The band, directed by Nick Peters, has entertained thousands of patrons since its inception. Now in its second century, it is the oldest community musical organization in the city.
The band plays traditional Sousa marches, Grainger melodies, Holst suites, and contemporary pieces from composers such as Hazo and Whitacre. The band also presents a number of pop, jazz, rock and musical selections as well as compositions by Wisconsin's composers and arrangers.
The series of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday concerts will run through July 28 at Owen Park.
The band asks that any unvaccinated attendees wear a mask and socially distance.
Masks and hand sanitizer are available at the sign-in table, in compliance with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Everyone attending also is asked to be considerate of family groups and to sit the appropriate distance from one another.
For more information go to eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band's Facebook page.