Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will kick off its 2021-22 season with “Mozart and Haydn” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre.
The concert is a co-production with Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Conducted by Frank A. Watkins, the concert will feature Haydn’s Military Symphony No. 100 and Mozart’s "Cosi Fan Tutte" and Piano Concerto in D minor, K. 466, played by Van Cliburn laureate Sean Chen.
The concert will follow a special day of events including the International Fall Festival and tours of Pablo Center.
Adult tickets for $29 and student tickets for $5 (not including fees and tax) must be purchased from the Pablo Center by going to pablocenter.org or calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).
For more information about the Chamber Orchestra, go to eauclairechamberorchestra.com, 715-471-6141 or email inquiries to eccochambermusic@gmail.com.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.