EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will kick off its 2021-22 season with “Mozart and Haydn” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre.

The concert is a co-production with Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Conducted by Frank A. Watkins, the concert will feature Haydn’s Military Symphony No. 100 and Mozart’s "Cosi Fan Tutte" and Piano Concerto in D minor, K. 466, played by Van Cliburn laureate Sean Chen.

The concert will follow a special day of events including the International Fall Festival and tours of Pablo Center.

Adult tickets for $29 and student tickets for $5 (not including fees and tax) must be purchased from the Pablo Center by going to pablocenter.org or calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).

For more information about the Chamber Orchestra, go to eauclairechamberorchestra.com, 715-471-6141 or email inquiries to eccochambermusic@gmail.com.