EAU CLAIRE -- "Up North," an exhibit of watercolors by Robert Barfknecht at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, can be seen virtually through Jan. 4.
Barfknecht has been painting in watercolor for nearly 50 years. His work has received recognition and awards including first prize in the first annual Eau Claire Plein Air contest at Beaver Creek in 2015. He has also had work displayed in private and public galleries in Italy and around the United States, including the Manalapan Public Library and the Madeline Island School of the Arts.
Barfknecht enjoys his summers on Lake Altoona and winters on Hypoluxo Island in Florida, painting en plein air whenever he can.
To view the exhibit or for more information, go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/ or call 715-839-5004.