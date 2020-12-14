EAU CLAIRE -- The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire invites area artists to enter Wisconsin ArtsWest, the library’s annual juried art show.
Due to COVID-19 and the proposed library renovation in the spring, ArtsWest 42 will be held as a virtual show and will open Sunday, March 21, and run through May 25.
The virtual exhibit is open to all working artists and students, ages 18 and older, living in Wisconsin. Work must have been completed since January 1, 2019. All media are acceptable.
For details on entering, artists should consult the online entry form at ecpubliclibrary.info/art. Deadline for entries is Jan. 29.
Artists’ prizes will be awarded for best of show, $300; first prize, $200; second prize, $150; and third Prize, $100. Funding for artists’ prizes has been provided by the Friends of the L. E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
The juror for ArtsWest 42 is Eóin Breadon, department chair of art and assistant professor of glass at UW-River Falls. Breadon has worked and trained in glass studios in Ireland, Australia, and the United States. His work is shown and collected internationally by galleries and museums.
For information, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.