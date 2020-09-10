L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's Storytime programs will run through Nov. 25.
Featuring stories, songs, rhymes, and more, these interactive storytimes foster a love of reading and promote the development of early literacy skills. Registration is required for the Zoom link and an optional storytime kit.
The following programs are offered:
• Baby/Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, up to age 2 (but all children are welcome).
• Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, ages 3 and up (but can be enjoyed by the entire family).
For more information or to register, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/kids or call Youth Services at 715-839-5007.
Those who can’t attend the live online Storytimes can watch pre-recorded Storytime Shorts anytime at ecpubliclibrary.info/kids. New episodes are released biweekly.