L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's Storytime programs will run through Nov. 25.

Featuring stories, songs, rhymes, and more, these interactive storytimes foster a love of reading and promote the development of early literacy skills. Registration is required for the Zoom link and an optional storytime kit.

The following programs are offered:

• Baby/Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, up to age 2 (but all children are welcome).

• Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, ages 3 and up (but can be enjoyed by the entire family). 

For more information or to register, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/kids or call Youth Services at 715-839-5007.

Those who can’t attend the live online Storytimes can watch pre-recorded Storytime Shorts anytime at ecpubliclibrary.info/kids. New episodes are released biweekly.