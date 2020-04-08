Improvisation in a group setting happens — by definition — on the spur of the moment, but years of experience working together can deepen that creativity.
The collaborative album “Seven” stands as a prime example. The album, by Eau Claire musicians Peter Phippen, Ivar Lunde Jr. and Tiit Raid, has been nominated for a 2019 One World Music Award in the category of Best Flute Album. Winners of the awards, sponsored by a British radio station, are chosen by a panel of judges and will be announced in summer.
All songs on “Seven” are improvisations recorded in one take. The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Lunde at Skyline Publications/Skyline Studios and released by Helen Marrs/Promotion Music Records.
In explaining how the project came about, Lunde said Phippen’s visits to his studio served as a starting point.
“I sit at the piano and he toots on the flute, and that’s about it,” he said. “And he said one time, ‘We should do something and bring Tiit on it.’”
Phippen, a Grammy Award-nominated flutist, said he has been making music with Raid since 1984 in groups such as the improvisational band RSSP. Raid and Lunde’s interactions include giving lectures together at UW-Eau Claire, where, before retiring, the professors taught art and music, respectively.
“(Raid) was talking about color, and music is color as well,” Lunde said. “And design. And I thought a great deal about what he was saying during that time, and the way he was developing his paintings in that time.”
Those reflections relate to Lunde’s own musical compositions.
“When I write music I think colors,” he said.
By contrast, Raid said, “I don’t think about anything. I just listen and play.”
“I try to respond,” Phippen added.
“Yeah, you’re good at that,” Lunde responded.
“Tiit helped me do that many years ago,” Phippen replied.
Putting it together
The music on “Seven” started with Lunde’s piano tracks. “For me to be engineering and playing the piano, that’s pretty difficult because I can’t run from one room to the other,” he said with a smile.
In addition to piano, “Seven” features Lunde’s playing on the guzheng, described as a Chinese zither, along with oboe da caccia, a double-reed wind instrument.
Phippen described how he followed Lunde’s music. “I just walked in and played over it,” he said, adding, “Ivar took me out of my comfort zone on the flute with some of those piano parts.”
Phippen’s instruments for the project included the shakuhachi, desert flute, bamboo flute, bamboo fife and quenacho.
Then Raid recorded his parts.
“What these guys are doing, what’s important for me, and I suppose for everybody, is the sound of the instruments,” he said. “And that tells me which of my instruments I should be playing.”
On “Seven,” Raid is credited with the berimbau, a single-string percussion instrument; kannel, a plucked string instrument; gongs, drum, thunder tube and voice.
Raid, who has no formal music training, cites jazz pianist Keith Jarrett as a major influence when it comes to improvisation. “He would prepare to get himself physically ready, but he wouldn’t prepare any music. … He would just put his finger down and off he went,” Raid said. Phippen also admires Jarrett’s music and approach.
Recognition
Besides the One World Music honor, “Seven” earned a 2019 Native American Music Award nomination, chosen in the Native Heart category.
Plus, the album earned a five-star review posted by Dyan Garris on Amazon. According to her bio on Facebook, Garris is an award-winning New Age recording artist, composer and visionary mystic.
Garris describes “Seven” as “free-form, peaceful, and ambient, making very good use of some interesting and different instruments than one normally hears.” In addition, she wrote, “It’s minimalistic, yet complex at the same time.”
In talking about how improvisation happens, Raid addressed the issue of how a musician knows what needs to be played next.
“Your inward voice kind of tells you,” he said. “It’s not that you really hear it beforehand, you just automatically play it. To me music is logical. If you have a certain series of notes, there’s another set of notes that would follow that. And you just intuitively know through probably listening to thousands of hours of music and through playing what that note will be, even though you don’t know beforehand. And you hope that you play that note. Most of the time you do.”