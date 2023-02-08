LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The 65th annual Grammy Awards, also known as “music’s biggest night,” honored some of the biggest names in music today across all genres on Sunday, including an Eau Claire native who now lives in New York.
Geoffrey Keezer, who was born and grew up in Eau Claire — graduating from Memorial High School in 1988 — took home the trophy for Best Instrumental Composition for his song “Refuge” off of his 23rd album “Playdate,” which was released in August. While he has been nominated for a Grammy four times, this is his first win.
Keezer first drew the attention of the international jazz world by joining Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. Since then, he has released many solo projects and collaborated with some of the biggest jazz names, including bassists Ray Brown and Christian McBride, trumpeters Art Farmer and Chris Botti, and saxophonists Wayne Shorter, Joshua Redman and David Sanborn. He also has toured with the rock superstar Sting.
“Refuge” is the opening track of the album and includes a nod to Eau Claire. The piece includes material from a piano concerto he composed in 2000 for the Symphony Orchestra, which both of his late parents, also known musicians, were a part of.
Keezer’s father, Ron, was a musician, longtime percussion professor at UW-Eau Claire and one of the founders of the Eau Claire Jazz Festival. His mother, Mary, was a music teacher, French horn player and a founding member of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra.
“I overdubbed the French horn four times, as a nod to my mom,” Keezer said in an October interview with DrumBeat Magazine.
On “Playdate,” Keezer plays with characteristic flair, sparkling creativity and innate musicality, raising a joyful noise while navigating an array of Black American Music food groups — funk, hard bop, gospel, heavenly strings, the blues — with an equally idiosyncratic band of virtuosos that he calls “Geoffrey Keezer and Friends.”
On the album, an "idiomatic mastery of funk, hard bop, gospel, heavenly strings and the blues" is externalized by an all-star musical roster, including Keezer’s collaborators: Shedrick Mitchell on organ, Ron Blake on tenor and soprano saxophone, Richie Goods on acoustic and electric bass and Kendrick Scott on drums. This new offering also features special guest guitarists Aayushi Karnik and Nir Felder, as well as percussionist Munyungo Jackson.
“I’d like to thank all the musicians on my album ‘Playdate’ that brought my song ‘Refuge’ to life,” Keezer said during his acceptance speech on Sunday. “Thank you to the Academy for this. It’s really, really an honor.”