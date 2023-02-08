60738a11a415c.image.jpg

Jazz pianist and composer Geoffrey Keezer, an Eau Claire native, took home the Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition at the 65th annual award show.

 Photo by Brad Buckman

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The 65th annual Grammy Awards, also known as “music’s biggest night,” honored some of the biggest names in music today across all genres on Sunday, including an Eau Claire native who now lives in New York.

Geoffrey Keezer, who was born and grew up in Eau Claire — graduating from Memorial High School in 1988 — took home the trophy for Best Instrumental Composition for his song “Refuge” off of his 23rd album “Playdate,” which was released in August. While he has been nominated for a Grammy four times, this is his first win.