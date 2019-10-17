The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire are sponsoring their seventh annual Riddle Me Readers book hunt in the youth services area from Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 26, to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week.
Each day children in kindergarten through fifth grade may get a riddle at the youth services desk and hunt for the book that goes with that riddle. If they find the book, they may fill out a slip to enter a prize drawing. Each child may enter the contest once per day. There will be seven different riddles, seven different books and seven different major prizes during the week. Winners will be contacted by library staff.
The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is a group of volunteers dedicated to helping the library serve the community. The Friends organization was established in 1987 to help inform the public about the library and its resources, provide financial assistance, garner support for library programs, increase the community’s awareness of the library and provide a reliable and continuous source of volunteers. Now, over 30 years later, the Friends group has hundreds of members.
For information visit youth services at the library, call 715-839-5007 or email the library at ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about the library and its programs, visit its website at ecpubliclibrary.info.