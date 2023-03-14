EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will perform their next concert, “Inspired-Works of Living Composers” on Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre.
Led by Frank A. Watkins, the orchestra will play Viet Cuong’s “Double Oboe Concerto” with soloists Steven Maijala and Christa Garvey, Dai Wei’s “Dancing Moonlight,” Leo Brouwer’s “Concerto Elegiaco” with soloist Felipe Vargas Magdaleno, guitar and Adolphus Hailstork’s “An American Port of Call.”
Called “alluring” and “wildly inventive” by The New York Times, the music of American composer Viet Cuong has been commissioned and performed on six continents by musicians and ensembles such as the New York Philharmonic, Sō Percussion, Eighth Blackbird, Alarm Will Sound, Atlanta Symphony, PRISM Quartet, Albany Symphony, Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and Minnesota Orchestra, among many others. Cuong’s music has been featured in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center, while his works for wind ensemble have amassed hundreds of performances worldwide.
Cuong enjoys exploring the unexpected and whimsical in his music, and he is often drawn to projects where he can make peculiar combinations and sounds feel enchanting or oddly satisfying. Fittingly, his recent works include a snare drum solo, percussion quartet concerto and a double oboe concerto.
His music has been awarded the Barlow Endowment Commission, ASCAP Morton Gould Composers Award, Theodore Presser Foundation Award, Suzanne and Lee Ettelson Composers Award, Cortona Prize, New York Youth Symphony First Music Commission, Boston GuitarFest Composition Prize and Walter Beeler Memorial Prize.
Maijala and Garvey will serve as featured soloists on the piece.
Maijala is oboist and English hornist with the Chippewa Valley Symphony and ECCO. His major teachers include Peter Cooper, Anna Mattix, Garvey and Leonid Sirotkin. He holds a masters degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and dual bachelor's degrees in oboe performance and biology from DePauw University. He has performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Longmont Symphony Orchestra and the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra.
Garvey, professor of oboe, has taught at the UW-Eau Claire since 2003. Her degrees are from Indiana University and the University of Colorado.
She is a frequent recitalist, orchestral oboist, and chamber musician. She is principal oboist of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, and founding member of the Virtualosity Ensemble.
She continually questions what it means to be a modern 21st century musician and has made exciting transformations in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation.
“Dancing Moonlight” will also be performed.
Dai Wei is a composer and vocalist whose musical journey navigates in the spaces between east and west, classical and pop, electronic and acoustic, innovation and tradition. She often draws from eastern philosophy and aesthetics to create works with contemporary resonance and reflect an introspection on how these multidimensional conflict and tension can create and inhabit worlds of their own.
Being an experimental vocalist, she performs herself as a Khoomei throat singer in her recent compositions,
through which are filtered by different experiences and backgrounds as a calling that transcends genres, races and labels.
“Concerto Elegiaco (Concierto no. 3),” another piece being performed, for guitar and orchestra by Leo Brouwer was premiered by Julian Bream, with the Langham Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leo Brouwer in 1986.
Felipe Vargas Magdaleno will be the featured soloist. Vargas Magdaleno, born in Brazil, is an associate lecturer at the UW–Eau Claire, where he teaches beginner classroom guitar and applied classical guitar, and jazz guitar for majors and non-majors.
He holds a master’s degree in classical guitar performance from the University of Arizona, where he was a teaching assistant and studied with guest artists David Russell, Sergio Assad and Odair Assad. Vargas Magdaleno has taught and performed several in guitar series, seminars, and festivals in Brazil and the United States.
“An American Port of Call,” which Adolphus Hailstork wrote for the Virginia Symphony who premiered it in 1985, is also on the concert program.
“The concert overture, in sonata-allegro form captures the strident (and occasionally tender and even mysterious) energy of a busy American port city. The great port of Norfolk, Virginia, where I live, was the direct inspiration,” Hailstork summarized.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $36 for adults and $7 for students. They are available at pablocenter.org.