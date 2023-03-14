63bc817ee0d94.image.jpg

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will perform their next concert, “Inspired-Works of Living Composers” on Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre.

Led by Frank A. Watkins, the orchestra will play Viet Cuong’s “Double Oboe Concerto” with soloists Steven Maijala and Christa Garvey, Dai Wei’s “Dancing Moonlight,” Leo Brouwer’s “Concerto Elegiaco” with soloist Felipe Vargas Magdaleno, guitar and Adolphus Hailstork’s “An American Port of Call.”