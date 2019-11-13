The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will perform works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gustav Holst at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The program features Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat and Symphony No. 29 in A major, both by Mozart, and Holst's "Lyric for Viola and Orchestra."
Guest soloists for the concert are Steven Majila, oboe; Jeanne Kolis, flute; and Nicolas Phillips, piano.
A pre-concert talk will be at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center's Riverfront Room.
General admission tickets cost $29 for adults and $5 for youth under 21.
For tickets go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).