Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has three events coming up this month:
• A Polar Express Pajama Party will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5 and 12, at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
The event includes a readers theater show, story time with Mrs. Claus, appearance by Santa and other family friendly activities.
Tickets cost $10.
• The Starquest 2020 Youth Vocal Competition will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Oxford.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and seniors, and $10 for youth and students.
• “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” will be staged at The Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12 and 18; 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13; and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
In the production, Junie B. Jones is super excited about the upcoming holiday sing-along and secret Santa gift exchange at her school. But tattletale May keeps ruining all of her fun, so Junie B comes up with a plan to teach her nemesis a lesson.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and seniors, and $10 for youth and students.
For all three events, performers will be masked, and masks are required for all participants. Limited tickets will be sold to allow for social distancing.
To buy tickets or for more information about any of the events, call 715-839-8877 or go to ecct.store.