EAU CLAIRE -- The fifth annual Drag and Dessert event hits the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.

A different lineup will perform each night.

Tickets for the 18 and older event include a complimentary dessert buffet, cash bar and the show. Seating is at tables of eight guests, and doors open at 6:30 p.m..

All proceeds benefit the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

Tickets cost $25 for one night or $40 for a weekend pass.

For tickets and more information, go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.