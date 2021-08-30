Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE -- The fifth annual Drag and Dessert event hits the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
A different lineup will perform each night.
Tickets for the 18 and older event include a complimentary dessert buffet, cash bar and the show. Seating is at tables of eight guests, and doors open at 6:30 p.m..
All proceeds benefit the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.
Tickets cost $25 for one night or $40 for a weekend pass.
For tickets and more information, go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.
