EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Children will present Elephant and Piggie's "We are in a Play" the next two weekends at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
Based on the popular books by Mo Willems, the vaudevillian romp involves Gerald and Piggie, who are the best, best, “bestus” friends. They’ve been invited to a party hosted by the Squirelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. The play presents a day where anything is possible.
"We are in a Play" features book and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. The show runs about an hour and is recommended for pre-kindergarten through third grade (ages 3-8).
The musical will be presented at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 13 and 20; 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 14 and 21; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Tickets cost $10 for youth and students or $16 for seniors and adults.
For tickets and more information go to ecct.org/tickets or call 715-839-8877.