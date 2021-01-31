EAU CLAIRE — It’s easy to describe the Addams Family, thanks to the memorable theme song: creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky. (Fans of a certain age will instantly recall the finger-snapping accompaniment popping out of a black-and-white television.)
But one of the actors performing in the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of a musical take on Gomez, Morticia and their brooding brood suggested those adjectives leave out a noteworthy trait.
“The Addams love each other,” said Steve Turek, who portrays Uncle Fester, during a group phone interview along with several other cast members. “They have their own little quirks, but they’re happy in their own little world and their own little house. So when people enter into the atmosphere there, they think the Addams are weird, but to the Addams they think they’re the normal ones.”
The production, which opens Thursday, surely will be prompt memories for those who watched reruns of the television show that ran from 1964 to 1966, or the big-screen version plus two sequels that all premiered in the 1990s. Both productions are marked by dark shades of campy or satirical humor along with some Marx Brothers slapstick.
Kat Taylor, playing Morticia Addams, has memories of seeing the show with her grandma.
“Growing up, we used to watch at her house on Saturday nights, and also my mom and I used to watch the movies growing up,” she said. “You could say it was a family affair.”
Through that family time, Taylor gained appreciation for the fictional family, whose origin came in darkly funny comic drawn by Charles Addams (1912-1988).
“I loved the show, and I just thought they were so kooky, and the family had so much love and craziness. But it was a great story line, and I loved Morticia,” Taylor said. “She was so beautiful, and her dress was so long and silky. She was the epitomy of grace and darkness.”
Turek came to his enjoyment of the story in a similar manner.
“I remember watching the show with my family,” he said. “My three sisters and I — we would sit and laugh as well.”
As with Taylor, Turek has long appreciated his character in the show. “I was always drawn to Uncle Fester,” he said. “Maybe it’s the fat, bald guy role that I enjoy. I just love his humor. I love the comic character.”
While the TV show may be most familiar to audiences, the movies — especially the first one — earned critical and commercial success. Nathan Libby saw all of the films as a child, and he was drawn to the lead actor.
“I was probably a little too young to have watched them at the age that I did," he acknowledged. "That definitely sparked my interest in Gomez as a character (and) Raul Julia as an actor. He did an amazing job as Gomez."
In particular, the interactions between the parents caught Libby's attention.
“It definitely stuck with me as a kid, and then now going back and watching them as the inspiration to see the chemistry between Gomez and Morticia in that movie, to see the sparks fly, to see the heat between those two characters,” he said. “It helped with my interpretation of the Gomez-Morticia relationship.”
For her part, Taylor pointed to Morticia’s dual nature.
“She’s smart and cold and mysterious and will kill you with one look,” she said, “but she loves her family and she loves family traditions, and she’d do anything for her husband and her kids. And you really see that softer side of her through her stone cold morbid exterior throughout the show.”
Turek relishes his character’s fun-loving, macabre nature.
“Uncle Fester I think is very simple minded,” he said. “He just loves everyone and everything. He does have some control of the show because he can stop the show and talk to the audience. So it’s kind of like a narrator role as well.”
Morgan Smith explained matter-of-factly how she sees Wednesday Addams, the character she plays.
“She has a dark personality, very scowly,” she said. “Always wants to torture her brother” (Pugsley Addams, played by Andrew Thompson in this production).
The Broadway production hit the stage in 2010 and found modest success. But after being retooled, it now stands as “an enduring hit in youth and community theater productions and has played in more than three dozen countries,” according to a New York Times article from last April.
Libby thinks some may not be as familiar with the musical but will be delighted at seeing an old favorite in a new setting.
“I think the show is surprisingly good quality,” Libby said. “I think a lot of people are getting used to the musical part of it through high schools, and then they’ll see it in their community theaters and want to get involved that way. It’s a ton of fun to be a part of this, and I think that translates whenever you see a number from the show. You see how much fun they’re having onstage, and you think, ‘Hey I want to do that.’ And maybe you talk to your community theater director in your community and try to get the show going in your community.”
Smith agreed with her cast mate on that point.
“I would definitely say it’s a really fun show to be a part of,” she said, referring to “just the environment during rehearsals.”
Taylor also suspects audiences will react to these delightful characters breaking into song.
“They grew up watching the show or the movie, and they just fell in love with it," she said. "And then they finally see that, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a musical version of it. I have to go and see it.’”
The Children’s Theatre sees the show as PG, to use the rating system for films. It's slightly different from the script for the company's fall 2018 staging.
“It’s a shortened version,” Turek said. “They kept all the important jokes, just elaborated and tweaked it a little bit with some new jokes.”
The 90-minute show has no intermission because of the quarantine, Turek added, and is “fast moving.”
The description suggests Addams Family fans can expect the same kind of humor and abnormal normalcy they've come to enjoy.