See the Ingalls family story come to life this weekend with The Eau Claire Children's Theatre as they perform "Little House on the Prairie" on the RCU Theatre stage. From left: Erin Hayes as Laura, Morgan Smith as Mary, Adam Krajnikconde as "Pa," Malena Krajnikconde as Carrie and Kim Negus as "Ma."
EAU CLAIRE — “Little House on the Prairie” is truly an American classic. From the bestselling book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, to its long-running NBC TV drama series in the '70s and '80s, many people know and love the story. It’s less widely known as a musical theatre production, but the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is excited to bring it to the RCU Theatre stage at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Originally produced by the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, the musical follows the Ingalls family as they journey westward to make a better life for their children. In story, song and dance, the show follows Laura as she grows from the wild child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future.
This version of “Little House on the Prairie” is a little different than some standard plays that are out there.
“With most plays that are out there, I feel like they only tackle one moment in Laura’s life, but this musical is kind of tackling from when they start going Westward all the way through to the ending of her getting engaged to Almanzo,” Erin Hayes, who plays Laura in the show, said.
This is a relatively new show that isn’t done too often. There’s no big Broadway show or soundtrack, so it was a challenge for the actors to learn and put together with little to go off of outside of the TV show.
“Going into it, we were all not quite sure,” Morgan Smith, who plays Mary, said. “We didn’t have anything besides the story as far as the music goes. So, it was a bit of a challenge and a lot more pressure because it is such a well-known story.”
With little to base what they should be doing off of, the actors got to work with each other and made creative artistic choices that make the show unique, but still something that “Little House on the Prairie” fans will definitely recognize.
“We’ve made it our own,” Adam Krajnikconde, who plays Charles “Pa” in the show, said.
The cast is excited to bring these characters to life as they are connected to the story just as the audience may be.
“For me, the story is very heavy in my family,” Hayes said.
“I read all the books,” Malena Krajnikconde, who plays Carrie, said.
Both Adam and Kim Negus, who plays Caroline “Ma," wanted to perform with their daughters, who play Carrie and Nelly, respectively, in the show, but Negus also grew up watching “Little House on the Prairie” on TV.
“I still watch the shows and just cry,” Negus said.
“Little House on the Prairie” has so many lessons within it, but at its core is about the importance of family.
“It really shows that even though we’re all different, we’re still a strong family,” Smith said. The production also shows how family is always there, no matter what.
“No matter where you go in the world, whether you leave your family or not, your family is always going to be your root and keep you grounded,” Hayes said.
There’s also a big lesson on perseverance and not giving up when the going gets tough.
“It’s about pushing through and knowing you can come out on the other side,” Krajnikconde said.
There will be performances of “Little House on the Prairie” tonight at 7:30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Adult tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees. Youth 12 and under are $12 plus taxes and fees. Youth 13 and above and students are $15 plus taxes and fees. Seniors are $22 plus taxes and fees.