Little House on the Prairie

See the Ingalls family story come to life this weekend with The Eau Claire Children's Theatre as they perform "Little House on the Prairie" on the RCU Theatre stage. From left: Erin Hayes as Laura, Morgan Smith as Mary, Adam Krajnikconde as "Pa," Malena Krajnikconde as Carrie and Kim Negus as "Ma."

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — “Little House on the Prairie” is truly an American classic. From the bestselling book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, to its long-running NBC TV drama series in the '70s and '80s, many people know and love the story. It’s less widely known as a musical theatre production, but the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is excited to bring it to the RCU Theatre stage at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Originally produced by the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, the musical follows the Ingalls family as they journey westward to make a better life for their children. In story, song and dance, the show follows Laura as she grows from the wild child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future.