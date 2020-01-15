Eau Claire Children's Theatre will present "Murder, Medium Rare," a production that includes dinner and an interactive show, beginning Friday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
Shows will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Fridays. Jan. 17 and 24, and Saturdays, Jan. 18 and 25.
The setting is a dinner, honoring the noted cookbook author and critic Marjorie Richmond. All her family and friends have gathered at the gala, but not everyone is there to celebrate Marjorie, and when she’s murdered, it’s up to the audience to solve the case.
For tickets, which cost $30 for dinner and the show, go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.