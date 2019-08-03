A three-day musical event featuring 20 regional artists/bands will take place Sept. 6-8 at Stones Throw to raise donations to aid Duane “Danno” Kebschull of DMi Sound as he recovers from multiple surgeries following a severe accident.
The events will feature silent auctions of items donated by local artisans and businesses — including a 100-year-anniversary autographed football from the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to the benefit concerts, 16 regional musical artists/bands have released “Need A Little Help to Heal,” a compilation album of original songs.
The album is available to download free at tinyurl.com/y65am5jm.
Listeners can donate to the GoFundMe campaign established by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society: tinyurl.com/y6dgbgtu.
Kebschull is a longtime pillar of the Eau Claire and regional music scenes. He provides live audio production for many shows and events, including Decadent Cabaret and Tuesday Night Blues; for years he engineered Volume One’s Sounds Like Summer Concert Series in Phoenix Park.
Kebschull also works in broadcasting and is a familiar voice on Eau Claire’s radio airwaves under his professional pseudonym.
According to information from Cheryl Wise, president of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society, on the GoFundMe page: “The Chippewa Valley Blues Society knows that Tuesday Night Blues would not be here 11 years later without Danno. ... Danno sets up and tears down the audio and lighting equipment for 14 Tuesdays every summer, and he’s done that since before this event was even known as Tuesday Night Blues.”
Wise also noted other work Kebschull has done the blues society in various capacities.
According to a news release announcing the benefit efforts:
Kebschull is credited “for going out of his way to help and support area musicians in their personal times of need.”
“He is also the go-to person when a touring band or production company comes to town and unexpectedly requires specialized equipment.”
The following performers will appear at the Sept. 6-8 benefit shows at Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.:
• Sept. 6, 7 p.m.: Manifest, Magdalena’s Muse, the Procrastinators, Rhythm Posse, Mojo, Buck it Up Brass, The Over Unders.
• Sept. 7, 7 p.m.: Jim Carlson, Transistor Radio, The Jim Pullman Band (coming out of retirement for the event), Adrian Klenz & Friends, Greg Gilbertson, South Farwell.
• Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: The Root Tappers, Sue Orfield Band, Cathy Reitz & 7Swing, Tommy Bentz Band, Girl Band, Eggplant Heroes, Flaming Doublewides.
For the benefit album, “Need A Little Help to Heal,” the 16 tracks feature a wide range of musical styles: hard rock, bluegrass, blues, singer/songwriter acoustic, ambient and country.
Several tracks were produced with contributors collaborating via the internet; the title track was written by Ryan Harrington, who currently lives in Germany, and features the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra’s Adrian Klenz on lead vocals.
“The songs represent both the diverse scope of music Danno has helped bring to life over the past few decades as well as the range of musical talent in Eau Claire and the surrounding area,” the release says.
The GoFundMe campaign met its initial goal. However, costs of additional surgeries, treatments, and disability equipment — as well as loss of income — have far surpassed initial estimates. It will be several months before Kebschull will be able to attempt to walk again, and continued rehabilitation will be required during that time.