The Acoustic Cafe's 25th anniversary will be celebrated Saturday with music and drink specials at the establishment, 505 S. Barstow St..
Live music will be presented from 4 to 10 p.m. Blaine and Leah Howard will perform at 4 p.m., Milk and Whiskey at 5 p.m., and jazz at 6 p.m.
Americana group Eggplant Heroes will headline the night at 7 p.m. with a host of other local singer-songwriters playing throughout the early evening.
Coffee will be 25 cents all day, and tap beer will be 25 cents after 4 p.m.
For more information call 715-832-9090 or go to theacoustic.com.