A participant reads at a past Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s Young Writers Read Showcase. This year’s Book Festival will be presented Oct. 24 through 29, and the young writers event will be Oct. 24. Submissions for the event are now being accepted.
EAU CLAIRE — Entries are now being accepted for this year’s Young Writers Read Showcase.
The event is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival.
The event invites original poetry or prose, fiction or nonfiction. Chosen writers from each of grades three through eight will read their work onstage Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. Those chosen also will receive a gift card for Dotters Books.
Here are guidelines for entries:
• One submission in each category is accepted per author.
• Keep a copy of your work, as it will not be returned to you.
• Readings should be no longer than 3-4 minutes.
• Illustrations are welcome but not required.
• Credit must be given for ideas inspired by other works. Credit can be a simple statement at the end or beginning of the reading.
• Entry form must be signed by your parent or guardian.
Those with questions should contact Committee Chair Irene Lazda at irenelazda@gmail.com or 715-834-1874.
The year’s Chippewa Valley Book Festival will be from Oct. 24 through 29 with in-person and virtual events hosted at locations in Eau Claire and accessible around the world.