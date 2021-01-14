EAU CLAIRE — While growing up in Eau Claire, Ken Szymanski longed to leave the city so he could travel to world class places and live out rock ‘n’ roll-fueled dreams. But he ultimately discovered his hometown ranks as major league when it comes to what’s really important.
Szymanski, who is Eau Claire’s writer in residence, titled his latest book “Home Field Advantage” in part because some of the essays involve sports. A more important reason resonates throughout the collection.
“When I was younger I saw Eau Claire as being a boring place and a place to escape from, but the older I get, the more I appreciate all those connections that I’ve developed over the years,” he said in an interview via FaceTime. “This is a place that I know, but the stories are really about the people.”
The people who play roles in the evocative nonfiction stories include Szymanski’s family and friends as well as others he has met in memorable experiences. Taken together, the tales capture specificity of the place he calls home and universality through humor and poignancy. His subjects include a snowball fight during his youth that involved fleeing through the city’s Municipal Well Field; a feud with fellow UW-Eau Claire students in the aptly titled “Thick As Thieves”; and attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field dressed as Santa Claus.
Earlier versions of some stories have been published previously, and others are exclusive to the book.
Numerous pieces relate to Szymanski’s experiences as a middle school English teacher, first at South and now at DeLong. One such essay is “Union Made,” which he wrote after the passage of Act 10, the state law that stripped teachers and other public employees of collective bargaining rights.
The piece lists teachers who inspired him, and for “Home Field Advantage” Szymanski added some other influential educators who weren’t in the original version. One figure of inspiration added was his North High School Algebra II teacher, Bill Brehm.
Describing Brehm as an especially vocal former football coach, Szymanski came to see the full picture of the man after he attended an evening study session before a big test. It prompted an understanding of why Brehm would sometimes yell at his students: “He could’ve taught the material and left the outcome, and our futures, up to us,” he wrote. “But he was determined to light that fire.”
Soon after “Home Field Advantage” came out, right around Christmastime, Szymanski received confirmation that his description was accurate. Brehm’s daughter, Stacey Brehm, read the piece after a neighbor sent it to her. Still mourning the loss of her father, who passed away last January, she described her reaction as she read it immediately after returning home from a trip with her sons to see Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
“I read it, and it was him,” she said in a phone interview. “It felt like that was Dad’s way of reaching out and saying, ‘I’m here for you on Christmas.’ I sat and cried in the car for a while.”
Stacey Brehm, who teaches eighth-grade math and algebra at Altoona Middle School, was struck by Szymanski’s accurate portrayal of her father. She described him as a successful coach (the winningest football coach in North’s history) but a teacher first, caring deeply about his players and his students and willing to be tough on them because he so much wanted them to succeed.
“(Szymanski) nailed my dad; he nailed it,” she said.
Daily wisdom
During his years at South, Szymanski sometimes filled in as reader of the school’s daily announcements. The ritual ended with “Words of Wisdom,” one-minute stories featuring mainly famous people intended to inspire the students. Szymanski believed he could find more than enough inspiration among the staff at South, so he asked if he could write those himself. “Home Field Advantage” includes nine of those stories.
In one, Szymanski recounts an escalating feud French teacher Allison Martin had with her sister. The story ends by pointing out how close the siblings are today.
When Szymanski first approached Martin about sharing a story about her, she brought up happier memories, but when she told him about “the brawl,” it caught his attention.
“Ken has a knack for reading his audience and I think that when he heard about the rivalry between my sister and I he knew he was on to something that the kids at South could relate to,” she shared in written comments. “He took a rather unpleasant childhood memory and turned it into a beautiful story with a moral for the kids at South. My sister and I truly are best friends today!”
When Martin read the story to her mother, “it put tears in her eyes because she was there and she remembers and Ken’s words were so beautiful,” she wrote. “Ken is a master storyteller. I feel like he is the ‘Garrison Keillor’ of Eau Claire.”
Steve Kent, an eighth-grade math teacher who taught in the classroom next to Szymanski’s for 19 years, was featured in another “Words of Wisdom” segment, in which one of Kent’s former students came back to apologize for unruly behavior during his class. The teacher responded with kindness and sound advice.
“Every class throughout the day asked me about the student and the story,” wrote Kent, who retired a year and a half ago. “It gave me an opportunity to discuss the story with all my classes and reinforce the three lessons Ken shared in the story.”
As for Kent’s own reaction, “I was surprised and honored,” he wrote. “Honored because Ken didn’t interview me. He just took one of the stories I had shared with him, wrote it up and used it. And surprised because we shared a lot of stories with each other over the 19 years we worked together.”
Students and teachers appreciated those segments.
As Martin observed, “The kids used to love hearing Ken’s ‘Words of Wisdom.’ When Ken’s voice came over the announcements they knew they knew they were in for treat. The stories that he shared about the teachers at South made the staff seem more human and relatable. He really added a human element to the culture at South.”
The daily announcements, along with the Pledge of Allegiance, came at the start of the third period. The “Words of Wisdom” episodes were often about people who played a role in U.S. history and read by several people, administrators as well as students. But students were not listening to them, Kent explained, and the disruption carried over into the beginning of class.
“The problem with students listening to announcements disappeared when Ken was reading because the students were interested in what he was going to say,” Kent wrote. “The stories became real to them because they were about people they knew. Previously, the stories were typically about people many of them did not know. The students also then saw teachers as real people because of the real stories Ken has written about them.”
After school
Szymanski included those stories in the collection because he thought they were worth sharing with people outside the school environment.
“I worked hard on those stories, and when I read them on the announcements they were just kind of gone after that,” he said. “I wanted the chance to bring those back because I thought those were good stories that people outside of South Middle School would enjoy.”
As pieces in “Home Field Advantage, the brevity of “Daily Announcements” chapters served a helpful purpose.
“They seemed like nice little breaks in the reading,” Szymanski said. “A lot of people have told me they read this book in one sitting, and I think one of the reasons is that it has some of those short little stories in it that keep you from getting fatigued, I guess. I think they’re just universal stories, and they’re a lot of fun, and I liked that they were all about other people, so that it kept it from being a book just about me and my experiences.”
Students also appreciate that Szymanski is a writer himself, Martin wrote, explaining that she has daughter in seventh grade who enjoyed another story in “Home Field Advantage.” Titled “No Escape From Cell 7346,” he wrote the piece, based on his love for choose-your-own adventure novels, about a protagonist imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit. He offers readers several choices readers can take, but only one leads to a successful escape.
Each year on the first day of class in the fall, Szymanski gives his students a chance to solve the mystery, and through the years he has continued to baffle them.
“My daughter has her fingers crossed that she’ll get Ken for a teacher next year because she is hoping she’ll be the first one in 25 years to select the right moves to free his character,” Martin wrote. “Through his stories he’s able to get his students excited about being in his classes months before they’re even in 8th grade!”
Another “Home Field Advantage” chapter features Justin Vernon, Eau Claire native and internationally known leader of indie rock band Bon Iver. Szymanski has written about Vernon previously, and for this one he combined elements of the earlier articles while creating a new piece, telling of Vernon’s major musical accomplishments and past visits to Szymanski’s middle school classroom, where he discussed songwriting and played a little music.
What impressed Symanski wasn’t just Vernon’s talent and willingness to interact with his students, but the fact that he has long talked up the Eau Claire area, where he has a music studio and co-founded the Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival.
“I was just coming from a place where I’d kind of come back to town a little reluctantly,” Szymanski said, “and had always grown up thinking how I could escape this place to someplace more glamorous or interesting. And here was this person younger than me with all this hometown pride.”
Vernon’s appreciation predated mentions in regional and national publications of Eau Claire as a highly attractive place to visit or live — including spots in livability rankings and tourist recommendations. “But Justin was one of the first people I met who had that,” Szymanski said. “And it really struck me because it was so different than the conventional attitude.”
In that respect, the people and places Szymanski writes about might suggest Eau Claire has both changed and stayed the same.