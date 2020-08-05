CHIPPEWA FALLS -- An evening featuring a farm-fresh dinner and a view overlooking rows of apple trees in the hills of Chippewa County will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bushel and a Peck orchard, 18444 Highway 00, Chippewa Falls.
The orchard is situated on a ridge separating the Chippewa River Valley and the Eau Claire River Valley. The orchard was started over a century ago and now includes over 20,000 trees producing over 30 varieties of apples. The orchard also has currant plantings, raspberries and a pumpkin patch.
The evening begins with drinks and a walking or a wagon ride tour of the farm. At 7 p.m., guests will gather around the farm table for a dinner of charcoal chicken, grilled corn on the cob, Waldorf salad, buttery baby red potatoes and homemade cornbread with honey butter. After dinner, guests will move to the fire pit for live music and a bonfire. Casual attire and sturdy walking shoes recommended, but provisions will be available for people with mobility limitations. Rain date will be 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cost is $45 per person, which includes dinner and non-alcoholic beverages such as water, coffee/tea and light sodas. For tickets contact Heyde Center for the Arts at 715-720-4961 or cvca.net.