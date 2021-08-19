Sorry, an error occurred.
MENOMONIE -- The True Blue Music Concert, featuring former Creed frontman Scott Stapp, will be from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in downtown Menomonie.
The concert, which will help raise funds for Downtown Menomonie Inc., is presented by Fusion Events and Downtown Menomonie Inc.
The stage will be set up in the municipal parking lot at 108 Sixth Ave. W., at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Broadway Street South.
Opening acts for the performance will be Ultimatum and My Device.
The event is sponsored by Diablo Blue, The Den, Classic Rock 92.1, and Real Rock 92.9 The X, Marquart Motors and Performance Food Group, with additional sponsors to be announced.
For more information visit truebluemusicconcert.com.
