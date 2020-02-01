RIVER FALLS -- The UW-River Falls art department is hosting the exhibit “Peter Mak -- A Legacy” to celebrate professor Peter Mak and his 15 years of teaching and service.
Mak and a select group of alumni share Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building to present a collection of art works demonstrating his life-long commitment as maker and teacher. The exhibit is open through Feb. 19.
Predominantly known as a painter, Mak is a multimedia artist having worked in glass, ceramics, printmaking and sculpture throughout his career. He is an internationally exhibited and collected artist with works in the permanent collection at the Hong Kong Museum of Art. Among his numerous awards, Mak was recognized with the Outstanding Faculty Award-Scholarship and Creative Pursuits Award at UW-River Falls. He was an active member of the art department and a mentor to many students.
Alumni participating in the exhibit are Sean Sauter, Molly Seim, Darielle Dahnke, Kristopher Stempel and Salvadore D’Agostino.
A reception honoring Mak’s teaching career and service is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Gallery 101.
Gallery hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
For more information, call the art department at 715-425-3266 or email susan.m.zimmer@uwrf.edu