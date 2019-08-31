CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists will hold a 25th anniversary art exhibit from Thursday through Friday, Oct. 11, at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.,
An artists reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The CVWA exhibit will highlight the work of 20-plus artists. Techniques represented will range from traditional watercolors to experimental works. The artists bring different backgrounds and various levels of expertise to their creations, and the subject matter will range from observational to emotive or abstract.
The group meets from 9 a.m. to noon the first Wednesday of the month at Beaver Creek Reserve near Fall Creek to paint, discuss their work, share ideas and become aware of art happenings. They always welcome new members.
Admission to the exhibit is free.
For more information go to cvca.net or call 715-726-9000.