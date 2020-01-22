MENOMONIE — What differentiates an image from an object? What lies between? One of the aims of a new art exhibit at UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery will be to explore the divide.
Jenene Nagy’s “Flags + Monuments” runs Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 22. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Furlong Gallery is in Micheels Hall on the south end of campus.
Also, Nagy will give an artist’s talk on mixed media and printmaking at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Room 321 of the Applied Arts Building, 415 13th Ave. E. It is the first 2020 event in the School of Art and Design Speaker Series.
Nagy, of Riverside, Calif., will exhibit two “suites” of work at Furlong Gallery: large works on paper and flags made from a variety of printmaking processes.
The works on paper “reside somewhere between image and object. These drawings both take up physical space while making way for the cognitive,” Nagy said. “They are produced laboriously by hand with meticulous mark-making, resulting in works that possess a strength through their delicacy and simplicity.”
The flags create “symbols of place while continuing to examine what we know about things and what we expect from images,” she said.
As a visual artist, Nagy wants viewers to experience her work “through the simple act of looking. My hope is that through the relationship between my making and active viewership something enhances, other, enlightened, will form,” she said.
Nagy had exhibitions in 2019 in Portland, Ore.; and Venice, Calif., part of a list of 25 solo exhibitions in the past 15 years.
She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Arizona and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Oregon.