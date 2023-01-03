EAU CLAIRE — L.A. Theatre Works is set to bring their production of “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” to the Pablo Center at the Confluence in February.
The stage show tells the hilarious and true story behind one of America’s most beloved TV comedies, “I Love Lucy,” which remains one of the most groundbreaking and influential shows in television history.
The lead actress in the iconic TV series, Lucille Ball, paved the way for many of today’s top female comedians while forcing Hollywood to begin dealing with the rising power and influence of women artists both on-screen and behind the scenes.
Written by Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer, “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” spins the witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS over the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television forever: Lucy insisted on Desi Arnaz, her Cuban-born bandleader husband, as her TV co-star — instead of the “All-American” leading man preferred by the network.
The couple wanted the show filmed in Hollywood, where they planned to raise a family — not broadcast live from New York like other major TV programs of the time. They also demanded and won the right to own the show themselves.
In addition, their writers incorporated Lucy’s real-life pregnancy into the program’s storyline, an absolute taboo in 1950s America, resulting in the highest audience share ever recorded. And, they proposed the unheard-of notion of airing “reruns” on the network in order to accommodate Lucy’s mid-season maternity leave—an experiment that ultimately turned the entire TV industry’s business model on its head.
The onscreen pairing of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is at the heart of one of the most popular TV shows in history. Who would have thought that to get on the air, they had to battle both a network and a sponsor who thought the show couldn’t possibly succeed?
About LATW
L.A. Theatre Works’ mission is “to record and preserve great performances of important stage plays, using new technology to make world-class theatre accessible to the widest possible audience, and to expand the use of theatre as a teaching tool,” according to the organization’s website.
Founded in 1974 with goals to give voice to underrepresented groups, bring attention to new plays and playwrights and produce plays that address critical historical, cultural and social issues, LATW has only grown.
In the 1990s, LATW embraced audio recording in lieu of conventional theatrical presentation. Today, the organization is the nation’s leading producer of audio theatre, producing world classics, modern masterpieces, contemporary and original works that speak to the issues of our times. They take their productions everywhere, including Eau Claire.
LATW’s performance at the Pablo Center is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 in RCU Theatre. Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees and are available at pablocenter.org.