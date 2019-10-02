The fall Fresh Art Tour will offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in western Wisconsin.
The tour is a self-guided journey to 19 of the finest studios and galleries in the Lake Pepin and Chippewa River Valleys. Tourgoers can enjoy autumn’s splendor and the area’sviews while traveling the Great River Road and the back roads of western Wisconsin.
The tour offers an opportunity to get behind the scenes, see artists at work and buy works from someone they’ve met. We’ll see you on the tour.
For more information, including a printable map, go to freshart.org or the tour’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/y6qcc2du.