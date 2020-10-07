EAU CLAIRE -- The Chippewa Valley Museum will move its Farm Life Harvest Series to a 100% virtual event from Friday through Oct. 17.
The virtual activities and games, presentations, 360 tour exhibit visits, $5 voucher to Just Local Food and an online silent auction will raise funds for the museum to share the stories of the Chippewa Valley and local farmers.
“Chippewa Valley Museum’s 'Farm Life' exhibit is at the heart of our mission to preserve and share the stories of the region,” museum director Carrie Ronnander says in a news release. “Although we planned so hard to make small, in-person Farm Life Harvest events possible, it's time to pivot. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, we think the best way to move forward is to hold a 100% virtual Farm Life Harvest Event."
The Farm Life Harvest virtual event will include video presentations by Wisconsin Farmers Union, Just Local Food, Connell’s Family Orchard, and more. Guests will receive a $5 voucher to use at Just Local Food Cooperative, go on a virtual scavenger hunt, test their knowledge of cheese, and support their local museum and farmers.
Rachel Meyer, museum development manager, says the newly produced 360 virtual tour includes “Grandpa Mike” videos -- videos of a museum guide explaining how people farmed 100 years ago. "This will be only time the general public will be able to see these videos,“ Meyer says in the release. Initial content will be released Friday, with more added through Oct. 17.
Virtual or silent auction reservations can be made at tinyurl.com/y3ojzjc9 or by contacting Meyer at 715-834-7871 or r.meyer@cvmuseum.com.
More details can be found at the museum’s Farm Life Harvest webpage: tinyurl.com/y3palm2l.
The Farm Life Harvest series is supported by Wisconsin Farmers Union, Trust Point, Xcel Energy, People’s Bank Midwest, Royal Credit Union, Great Northern Corp., Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, William’s Diamond Center, Banbury Place and the Adamski Krische family.