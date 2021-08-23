CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Father-son team B.J. and Henry Hollars will present a reading and conversation on their journey chronicled in the book "Go West Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on The Oregon Trail" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
At the sound of the bell on the last day of kindergarten, B.J. Hollars and his son, Henry, struck out on a 2,500-mile road trip retracing the Oregon Trail. Their mission: to rediscover America, and Americans, along the way.
Throughout their two-week adventure, they endure the usual setbacks (car trouble, inclement weather, and father-son fatigue), but their most compelling drama involves people, privilege and their attempt to find common ground in an all-too-fractured country.
B.J. Hollars has received the Truman Capote Prize for Literary Nonfiction, the Anne B. and James B. McMillan Prize, the Council of Wisconsin Writers' Blei-Derleth Award, and the Society of Midland Authors Award. He is the founder and executive director of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and the Midwest Artist Academy, as well as an associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire, and a columnist for the Leader-Telegram.
Admission is free.
The event is a collaboration with the Heyde Center for the Arts/Chippewa Valley Cultural Association.
For more information go to cvca.net or call 715-726-9000.