“The Lumber Baron,” a full-length movie that was filmed in the Chippewa Valley, will have its premiere on Friday in three cities, including Eau Claire.
The local showing will be at Micon Downtown Cinemas, 315 S. Barstow St. For showtimes go to tinyurl.com/y2lbyb9z. The film will be at Micon for at least a week and possibly longer.
It also will be shown in Hollywood and Ottawa, Ontario.
“The Lumber Baron,” set in Wisconsin in 1910, portrays the lives of the Upper Midwest lumber barons and jacks. The story involves Daniel Rimsdale Jr., who leaves medical school and returns home to the Chippewa Valley to try to salvage the floundering family lumber business and save his family from financial ruin.
The film was written and produced by Fall Creek resident Karen Hurd, who has written and directed numerous stage plays and writes the historical fiction column titled On the Heels of the Past that appears in the Augusta Area Times.
Principal photographic locations are Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Fall Creek, Stanley, Augusta and New Auburn.
DVDs and video on demand will be released after the theatrical run through the distributor Indican Pictures, a partner with Lionsgate.