MONDOVI -- The trio Kaiged Acoustic, joined by fiddler Jimmy Herman, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi.
Kaiged Acoustic consists of the mother-daughter duo Kim Negus and Paige Lieberman, and Kricket on acoustic bass. They perform a wide variety of songs, including classic rock, country and current hits, with rich blended harmonies.
Herman grew up on a dairy farm in west-central Wisconsin and began playing fiddle at age 4, for which he won several national old-time fiddle championships. He has toured with Carrie Underwood since 2008 and performed on recordings that have won Grammy, ACM and CMA awards as well as on shows such as "The Tonight Show" hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno, "American Idol" and "Saturday Night Live."
For more information about the Barn Again Lodge appearance, call the venue at 715-946-3433 or go to the establishment's Facebook page.