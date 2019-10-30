CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” a Native American film based on the award-winning novel by Kent Nerburn, will screen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Directed by Steven Lewis Simpson, the film’s story follows a white author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life in the sparse lands of the Dakotas by a 95-year-old Lakota elder and his sidekick.
The movie features conversations with Dan, a Lakota elder, on the tragedies experienced by his people and the lessons of his life.
The film features a performance by elder Dave Bald Eagle, as Dan, who was 95 years old during filming. After Dave’s passing, NPR’s team from “All Things Considered” debated whether he was “the world’s most interesting man.”
The self-distributed independent film is competing with Hollywood blockbusters and sometimes outperforms them. Directed by Steven Lewis Simpson, it was shot with a crew of two and has played in over 200 theaters. It has a near perfect Rottentomatoes audience score of 96%.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6 for youth. For more information go to cvca.net or call 715-720-4961.