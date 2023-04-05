MENOMONIE — Filmmakers, UW-Stout video production and animation students, area high school students and the community will come together next month for a new three-day juried film event.
The Unspooled Film and Animation Festival will run Friday, May 12, to Sunday, May 14, with films screened in the university’s Harvey Hall Theatre, and other local destinations. The festival will feature films and animations, documentaries, narratives, commercial projects and experimental films from many entrants including regional and international independent storytellers, and university students, according to a university news release.
The list of events includes:
May 12, 4 to 9 p.m.: Student films and keynote speaker. Harvey Hall Theatre
May 13, Noon to 10 p.m.: Professional independent films and keynote speaker Andrew Hunt. Harvey Hall Theatre and Brewery Nonic
May 14, 3 to 6 p.m.: Animation films and keynote speaker. Harvey Hall Theatre
May 14, 8:30 to 10 p.m.: Films free for all ages. Wilson Park, with Harvey Hall Theatre as the rain site.
Awards in eight categories will be presented that are selected by a panel of jurors of faculty, students and professionals, Festival Director Jonathan Wheeler said in a news release. Eighty-five projects have been submitted so far.
Hunt, of Minneapolis, will be busy over the course of the festival. He plans to attend the student screenings and greet attendees on May 12. The next day, he plans to show some of his award-winning short film, “Frostbite,” and discuss about scene construction as well as his most recent feature-length film “The Infernal Machine,” which stars Guy Pearce.
His career spans 25 years, during which he has produced, written and directed a variety of works for clients, including Dreamworks Television, T-Mobile, Ford, NBC Sports and MSNBC.
Student involvement
Four UW-Stout student filmmakers are working with Wheeler to coordinate and promote Unspooled.
“My life is film. It's made me into the man I am today,” Payton Kosiorek, the festival’s student ambassador, said.
Pang Chia Yang is the team’s dedicated Master of Fine Arts in design graduate student, while Dayton Feldt and Joey Lange are making social media and YouTube promotional films as a part of their capstone class.
In the videos they interview fellow students whose short films have been selected for the festival, including:
Parker Cmeyla, Menomonie: “Errands”
Lucas Falkavage, Stevens Point: “Shared Space”
Cole Finn, Mondovi: “Paper Boats”
Zach Hoffmire, Kenosha, and Nicos Wiard, Minneapolis: “No Such Thing”
Sarah Vicchiollo, Greenville: “Being Mr. Vicchiollo”
A different approach
There are many film-related events at UW-Stout to showcase student work including SOAD Senior Show and Best of Design Biennial Show and the former 4:51 Film Festival. Additionally, The Red Cedar Film Festival and the Chippewa Valley Film Festival also showcase the work of professionals from around the world.
At unspooled, audiences will get both.
“In planning Unspooled Film and Animation Festival, we wanted to strike a balance between the two by inviting both students and professionals to submit films and animations, carving out specific days in the event for each,” Wheeler said in a university news release.
“From the student side, they can benefit from the authentic film festival experience by having their work measured by a professional-level rubric. From the professional side, they can benefit from participating in an event that showcases the up-and-coming generation of storytellers. Unspooled can be a place for these two groups to come together in appreciation, in partnership and in a love for the craft,” he said.
Another unique thing about the festival is the inclusion of a workshop focusing on producing narrative short films. On May 12, UW-Stout student filmmakers and area high school students will collaborate and work on development, pre-production, production and postproduction, watching their works in Harvey Hall Theatre at the end.
Audience members may purchase tickets for specific screenings or a pass for all screenings. They are available at: https://tinyurl.com/3xzrjue2.