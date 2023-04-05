MENOMONIE — Filmmakers, UW-Stout video production and animation students, area high school students and the community will come together next month for a new three-day juried film event.

The Unspooled Film and Animation Festival will run Friday, May 12, to Sunday, May 14, with films screened in the university’s Harvey Hall Theatre, and other local destinations. The festival will feature films and animations, documentaries, narratives, commercial projects and experimental films from many entrants including regional and international independent storytellers, and university students, according to a university news release.