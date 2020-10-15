LAKE HALLIE -- A fire damaged a Lake Hallie bar early Thursday evening, drawing 35 firefighters to the scene.
According to a news release from the Chippewa Fire District:
At about 4:55 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at RedZone Sports Bar, 2071 South Prairie View Road. All four stations of the Chippewa Fire District responded.
First arriving units at 5 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the junction of the facade and the building.
Crews extinguished the roof fire, then went inside to check for fire extension. The fire did not enter the building itself.
Fire damage was confined to the roof and the front facade.
A passer-by alerted the building's occupants to the fire.
The building is known as the longtime location of the now-closed Poncho's Place Mexican restaurant.
The fire is under investigation and is not considered suspicious.
No dollar damage estimate is currently available.