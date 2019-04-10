The Fleetwood Mac tribute group TUSK will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
TUSK have no wigs or backing tracks as the five musicians recreate the popular songs.
TUSK cover all the hits of Fleetwood Mac, a band that has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie. The TUSK musicians have been making music together in various combinations and styles, in original outfits and in cover bands, for more 25 than years.
Tickets to the show range from $30 to $35 and are available by calling 715-492-0240 or going to pablocenter.org.