Grammy Award nominated flutist Peter Phippen will join the Red Cedar Symphony for the group's annual Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Veterans Memorial Park, 20 E. Stout St., Rice Lake.
Phippen will perform his original composition “Lullaby” on Native American flute.
The free concert, conducted by Ivar Lunde, will include medleys from Tchaikovsky’s "Sleeping Beauty" and Bernstein’s "West Side Story" along with "Six Norwegian Dances" composed by Lunde, and "Russian Sailors Dance" by Gliere and "Palladio" by Jenkins, both reprised from the spring 2019 concerts. The RCS also will perform the marches "Stars and Stripes Forever" and Hanssen’s Valdres March.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The Concerts in the Park series is sponsored each summer by the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce.