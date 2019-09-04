Flutist Tim Lane will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Clearwater Recital Hall, 128 Graham Ave.
The performance will open the UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department's Faculty Recital Series.
The recital will include works written for one, two, three, four and five instruments by a diverse mix of composers. Composers on the program include 15th-century composer Guillaume Dufay; 18th-century composers Sebastian Bach and Joseph Bodin de Boismortier; 20th-century composer Ernst Krenek; and contemporary composer Larry Baker.
Joining Lane will be Brian Allred, Jill Heinke Moen and Laurie Lau, flute; Trent Jacobs, bassoon; Steven Maijala, oboe; and Tulio Rondon, cello.
Tickets are $5 plus fees and tax for adults, seniors and youth younger than 17. Tickets for UW System and Chippewa Valley Technical College students are 50 cents plus fees and tax.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).