Sarah Krueger and Luray will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in The Gallery of The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and show begins at 8 p.m.
Krueger, who was born in Eau Claire and has lived in Duluth, Minn., has crafted a lush folk sound that serves as a foundation for her earnest and straightforward songwriting. After three years of stints at Erik Koskinen’s Real Phonic Studio in Minneapolis, Krueger and her collaborators created the album “Lustrous” in 2015.
Indie-folk artist Luray, based in Richmond, Va., is the musical project of Eau Claire native Shannon Carey. Luray’s sophomore album "Dig" was produced by Shannon’s brother Sean Carey of S. Carey and Bon Iver, and engineered by Brian Joseph, who has worked with artists such as Sufjan Stevens and Local Natives. The album was recorded at Joseph's studio, called The Hive.
The album’s single, "Dig" was featured on The New York Times New Music Playlist.
Tickets are $12 advance and $15 at the door, and are available at tinyurl.com/yyrblubw. For more information call 715-839-0601 or go to theoxbowhotel.com