Folk-pop-soul singer Chastity Brown will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Based in Minnesota, but with roots in Tennessee, Brown grew up surrounded by country and soul music. Growing up, she sang and played saxophone and drums in her church's choir.
Brown has been featured in NPR’s “Favorite Sessions,” CMT, American Songwriter, the London Times, Paste Magazine and others.
She has toured the U.S. and abroad, appearing on the U.K.’s "Later…with Jools Holland." For much of 2016, she toured alongside folk icon/ activist Ani DiFranco.
Tickets cost $20 and are available by calling 715-492-0240 or visiting pablocenter.org.